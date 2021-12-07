Columbus U.S. names Jeff Lilly as its Sales Director
Columbus is pleased to announce that Jeff Lilly has been appointed as the Sales Director for Columbus U.S
Jeff has deep knowledge of our market, products, customers and channel partners, and the ability to transform that knowledge into actionable results. We are thrilled to have him on board”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus is pleased to introduce Jeff Lilly as its Sales Director for the US. Jeff comes to Columbus with over two decades of progressive IT enterprise sales and business development experience. Jeff joins Columbus to execute the Columbus’ Focus23 strategy to focus on digital advisory and services to larger customers. He will oversee developing and implementing growth-oriented sales strategies and tactics. He will also assist in the overall development of the brand and messaging in the marketplace on key business lines including ERP, Data & Analytics, and ColumbusCare Managed Services.
— CEO and Vice President of Columbus U.S. Paul Gomez.
“It is my pleasure to welcome Jeff to Columbus. Jeff's comprehensive industry knowledge and successful track record with growing a professional services practice that emphasizes customer excellence adds to our commitment in supporting our customers with best in-class talent at every stage. Jeff has deep knowledge of our market, products, customers and channel partners, and the ability to transform that knowledge into actionable results. We are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to grow and expand." says CEO and Vice President of Columbus U.S. Paul Gomez.
Jeff has a great track record in business development and customer service. Jeff is an accomplished leader who has led teams with multi-million-dollar annual sales quotas, as well as critical positioning, sales generation, and other marketing initiatives, as well as sales training, enablement, and management.
"I'm both excited and humbled to take on this new role, and to lead Columbus United States into a new era as we help businesses across the world digitize their operations. As Sales Director, I'd like to work on sales strategies and scalable marketing methods that will use the Columbus brand's power as we evolve and grow."- Jeff Lilly
About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy. For +30 years, we have helped more than 5.000 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,800 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com
Patric Timmermans
Columbus
+ 13033244570
patric.timmermans@columbusglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn