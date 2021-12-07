Analytical Laboratory Instruments Industry Players Are Increasingly Investing In Big Data Analytics

Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analytical laboratory instrument companies are increasingly investing in big data analytics to better comprehend data received through analytical instruments. The large datasets collected by laboratories provide a basis for understanding emerging diseases and tracking chronic conditions. The analytical laboratory instruments in combination with the big data analytics software can automatically send compliance-required data directly to certification systems at required intervals. This data is retrievable and traceable whenever necessary, whether for internal (hospital) or external needs. This improves the efficiency of the hospital and the laboratory and ensures a certain degree of standardization as well. Through the data, the end-user can understand if the instrument is operating at full capacity at all times and that particular instrument has to be upgraded to a higher capacity instrument or another instrument is to be added to accommodate higher volume and increase revenue. Harnessing big data also leads to extensive actionable health information for physicians, alert laboratory technologists about potential issues, communicate calibration data, test results and performance information into multiple enterprise-wide systems to support quality and efficiency initiatives.

Companies in the analytical laboratory instruments market are increasingly investing in 3D printing to manufacture analytical laboratory instrument. 3D technology (also known as additive manufacturing) allows manufacturers to create a complete self-supporting object, usually by laying down many thin layers of a material in succession. This technology enables manufactures to produce innovative instruments that are light and reliable. Greater flexibility and customization are the other major advantages of 3D printing technology.

Major players covered in the global analytical laboratory instrument market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

The analytical laboratory instruments market consists of sales of analytical laboratory instruments and related services. These instruments are used in laboratory analysis of the chemical or physical composition or concentration of solid, liquid, gaseous, or composite materials. Analytical instruments are a large class of instruments used in end-user industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, life-sciences, food processing labs and oil refineries for testing the samples.

The global analytical laboratory instruments market size is expected to grow from $93.8 billion in 2019 to $110.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 4.1%. The growth of the analytical laboratory instruments market is mainly due to an increased prevalence of chronic diseases and economic growth in developing countries. The analytical laboratory instruments market is expected to stabilize and reach $125.8 billion in 2025 and $170.7 billion in 2030.

The analytical laboratory instruments market is segmented into elemental analysis, separational analysis, molecular analysis, others, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, others.

Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides analytical laboratory instruments market overview, forecast analytical laboratory instruments market size and growth for the whole market, analytical laboratory instruments market segments, and geographies, analytical laboratory instruments market trends, analytical laboratory instruments market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

