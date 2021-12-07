Rapid Urbanization Benefits The Nonresidential Green Buildings Market With Large Opportunities

Nonresidential Green Buildings Market- Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Economic growth and a rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new nonresidential green buildings during the forecast period. Large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines which are becoming increasingly popular for export-oriented manufacturing. According to the World Bank, urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030. According to a report by PwC, around 60% of the world’s population is expected to live in cities by 2030. This rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for nonresidential green buildings going forward.

A green building certified space consumes about 90% less energy than a conventional building. As a newly introduced green home certification program, Passive House Certification is now being widely used in the form of financial incentives that helps legitimize it for both homeowners and builders. Some municipalities are also implementing tougher regulations that are ‘inspired’ by programs like LEED or Passive house, and requiring air-tightness targets to be met. Also, there has been a proliferation of Net Zero Energy and Net Zero Ready certification schemes being devised making it easier for home buyers across the US and Canada to recognize and choose greener homes.

The global nonresidential green buildings market size reached a value of $809.69 billion in 2020 at a rate of 3.2%. The slow growth is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 and reach $1134.37 billion in 2023.

Major players covered in the global nonresidential green buildings industry are HOCHTIEF AG, AECOM, Skanska Group, Clark Construction Group, LLC, Obayashi Corporation.

TBRC’s global nonresidential green buildings market report is segmented by product into interior products, exterior products, by application into office, education, hotels and restaurants, retail, institutional/ assembly, healthcare, warehouse, by component into roofing, insulation, framing, exterior siding, interior finishing, others.

The top opportunities in the nonresidential green buildings market segmented by product will arise in the exterior products segment, which will gain $274.75 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the nonresidential green buildings market segmented by application will arise in the retail and other commercial buildings segment, which will gain $108.44 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The nonresidential green buildings market size will gain the most in China at $92.79 billion.

Nonresidential Green Buildings Market- By Product (Exterior Products, Interior Products), By Application (Retail And Other Commercial Buildings, Office Buildings, Healthcare Buildings, Education Buildings, Hospitality And Restaurant Buildings, Factory Buildings) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

