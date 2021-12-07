Termination of Employment: Joshua Rosenberg, COO, December 6, 2021

TELECURE TECHNOLOGIES (CSE:TELE)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleCure has announced termination of employment of Joshua Rosenberg as Chief Operating Officer.

The termination which is immediately effective, in terms of Executive Employment Agreement dated August 29th, 2021 with Mr.

Rosenberg.

The action was taken due to a series of misconducts, insubordination, and discriminatory remarks by Mr. Rosenberg.

The CEO, Adnan Malik, released a statement:

“Many of Mr. Rosenberg’s behaviors and actions impede the proper functioning of our business as well as hurt the moral of our workforce. We have a zero tolerance of discrimination including micro-aggressions which have a detrimental effect on all of us. I wish Mr. Rosenberg all the best in his future endeavors.”

Telecure is an equal opportunity employer. We cherish diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees worldwide.

About Telecure Technologies Inc.

Telecure is a U.S. focused health IT company that specializes in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient. Telecure offers customized solutions for telemedicine needs. Through an acquisition strategy and unique customization capabilities, Telecure is focused on advancing its patient and user base. The Company provides a complete telemedicine solution via its platforms CallingDrTM and FindingDrTM.

Adnan Malik

CEO

TeleCure Technologies

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward- looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations

will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported.

