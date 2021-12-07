Best Selling Author and Stock Trading Coach Hosts "Stocks and Sorors" to Catalyze Black Women into Stock Trading
As women, we have been socially conditioned to say YES to everything but our financial legacies. The time has come to disrupt this narrative.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From poverty to Ph.D., Laquore J. Meadows is a visionary, Amazon best-selling author, dynamic wealth builder, and the CEO of Invest2Give, LLC. Inspired by the life and legacy of Mary McLeod Bethune, Meadows began her stock trading career with the aspiration to leave a lasting educational and financial impact on the world. She has since co-leveraged a $5.3 million donation to the organization that she leads, Ohio State University Extension in Franklin County, Ohio and has successfully utilized the stock market to accomplish her financial goals, while helping professionals around the globe to do the same.
— Laquore J. Meadows, Ph.D.
Meadows has educated people of all ages with her strong financial knowledge and is excited to announce the Stocks and Sorors Initiative, as a financial catalyst event series for women. The Stocks and Sorors event will be held Dec. 11, 2021, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Work 214 3400 Oak Grove Ave, Suite 300, in Dallas, TX. The event is open to the public.
Stocks and Sorors has been intentionally curated to encourage Black women to become self-directed investors and/or traders on the stock market, Meadows said. This is significant, considering that the low African-American participation in the stock market contributes to the widening wealth gap between black and white households, according to a 2014 study by Credit Suisse and Brandeis University’s Institute on Assets and Social Policy.
"As descendants of the first assets bought and sold on Wall Street, African Americans are significantly underrepresented in reaping the benefits from the billions of financial transactions that take place on Wall Street," she said. "Furthermore, the gender and racial wealth gap continue to be pervasive with no strong signs of narrowing in the near future."
The Stocks and Sorors initiative is designed to help Black women tangibly create and transfer intergenerational wealth for both now and the future, Meadows said.
“As Black women, we have been socially conditioned to say YES to everything but our financial legacies,” she said. “The time has come to disrupt this narrative.”
To register for the Stocks and Sorors event, go to www.stocksandsorors.com. To learn more about Meadows visit, www.invest2give.com.
