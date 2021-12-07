Politicians and Reformers Agree, a Convention for Proposing Amendments is Coming…Soon
If New Jersey preserves its historic application to call a convention, 34 states could propose an Americans’ Prosperity First Amendment as soon as next year and let the people vote on ratification.”DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent oral arguments surrounding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, calls for constitution reform have echoed around the country. However, few are aware that a little known passage in the U.S. Constitution allows the states to draft and the people to ratify amendments without Congress or the influence of the Supreme Court. Recently, both reformers and politicians have agreed a convention to propose amendments is no longer hypothetical, it’s happening.
“…There are currently applications from 27 states requesting a convention on a Balanced Budget Amendment and six generic applications for a general convention,” said outgoing NJ Senate President Steve Sweeny. “Despite the differing reasons, that makes 33 states with pending applications, and only one more would be required to call for a constitutional convention.”
In 1861, the New Jersey Legislature passed an application ”... to call a convention (of the States) to propose amendments to said Constitution … as a last resort” due to the “imminent danger” to the “Union of these States” which provides all citizens with “the palladium of their political safety and prosperity.” 160 years later, inflation is negatively impacting Americans’ prosperity, the $29 trillion national debt is considered the “greatest threat to national security,” 75% of Americans “disapprove” of Congress, and out-of-control campaign financing is corrupting our public institutions.
In a message to members of the New Jersey General Assembly now considering the rescission of their historic convention application, David Biddulph, Co-founder of the Let Us Vote for a Balanced Budget Amendment Citizens' Campaign, Inc. has said, "I implore you to Vote 'No' on ACR 222 if you agree with your predecessors that, 'as a last resort,' New Jersey should be one of the 34 states to call a convention for proposing amendments to protect the 'safety and prosperity' of the people… including my granddaughters. Thank you for your service to the citizens of New Jersey and, under Article V, for using your equal power with Congress to propose amendments to protect the American Dream for all 330,000,000 of us."
