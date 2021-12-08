AimeTalk online Webinar: the virtual presenter talks about itself
Aimesoft will hold a free online Webinar about the virtual slide presentation software AimeTalk on Dec 16, 2021 at 3:00 PM Singapore time.
AimeTalk is an effective solution to help individuals and businesses to optimize operation, reduce cost, and enhance performance in the new normal.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aimesoft, a global leader in Multimodal AI products and solutions, will hold a free online Webinar about the virtual slide presentation software AimeTalk on Dec 16, 2021 at 3:00 PM Singapore time. The special point of the Webinar is that the virtual presenter software AimeTalk is going to participate in the Webinar as a speaker.
— Ted Nguyen - Aimesoft's Product Manager
AimeTalk is a slideshow automation software from Aimesoft Inc. It can automatically read out the speaker notes in slides, automatically turn slide pages and automatically play the videos in slides. AimeTalk can also generate virtual presenter face animations from a single avatar face photo. AimeTalk can perform slide presentations for you in conferences, meetings, seminars, or lectures.
In the Webinar, Ted Nguyen, the Product Manager of AimeTalk, will use AimeTalk to perform a presentation on the topic “Multimodal AI-based Slideshow Automation: Virtual Presenter in the new normal”. He will also help the audiences of the Webinar understand how to use AimeTalk to automate slide presentations.
After joining the webinar, you will also get a free trial of AimeTalk for your own experience.
The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, December 16th, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Singapore Time (11:00 p.m Pacific Time on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021).
Interested parties and individuals can freely join the webinar by registering here:
https://www.aimesoft.com/event/aimetalk_dec2021.html
Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82009304073?pwd=R1FiU0V1VThSeEYxUlBmbVRQa3VHZz09
Meeting ID: 820 0930 4073
Passcode: 353636
About Aimesoft
Aimesoft is an AI product and solution company based in San Jose, California. Aimesoft focuses on Multimodal AI, a new AI paradigm that combines multiple input sources (text, voice, image, numerical data) to achieve high performance. The main product of the company is the Multimodal AI software ecosystem Aimenicorn. Aimesoft has deployed more than 100 applications of Multimodal AI to the global market. For more details, please visit https://www.aimesoft.com/
