Helpful and hopeful and possesses a bracing influence and an invigorating effect on all readers.

To see life as you might make it, you must go alone into the mountains of spiritual thought as Christ went alone into the Garden, leaving the world to get the strength to live in the world.” — Athanasios (Chris) Karamesines

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athanasios “Chris” Karamesines’ Within Oneself is a slim self-help book packed with practical wisdom highly relevant to today’s late-capitalist society. Published by Your Online Publicist, the book will be one of the works displayed on the shelves of Expo Guadalajara for the prestigious Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara in Jalisco Mexico.

The author writes, “To see life as you might make it, you must go alone into the mountains of spiritual thought as Christ went alone into the Garden, leaving the world to get the strength to live in the world.” With the advent of social media, Chris gives emphasis on the value of intermittent isolation in an uber-connected world; the need to distance ourselves from ourselves in order to function better in society. That quote is a glimpse into the author’s ability to synthesize secular and sacred wisdom — which is ubiquitous in the book. As suggested by Chris, “Read 3 times monthly & sleep 8 hours daily for self-realization,” Within Oneself is food for the soul and a supplement of the mind.

Athanasios (Chris) Karamesines was born in Chicago, and from an early age he developed an innate sense of understanding the human spirit. Chris is self-taught in almost everything he has accomplished and has traveled extensively throughout the world.

Within Oneself

Written by Athanasios “Chris” Karamesines

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Get your copy of this insightful book at Your Online Publicist, Amazon, and other online bookstores.

