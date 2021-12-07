In My Connie, he celebrates their love – a love that would have never happened if he hadn’t left India to go to the United States.

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pradeep K. Berry’s Deepest love between an Indian Husband and American Wife: Ended on Medical Negligence and Conspiracy is the latest installment of the string of books the author has written for his darling wife. Published by Authors Press, Pradeep K. Berry’s work will be one of the numerous books featured in the upcoming prestigious Guadalajara International Book Fair happening at Jalisco, Mexico.

Pradeep was completely oblivious of the twist of fate that will change his life forever when he arrived in the States looking for better prospects. With only seven dollars and an education from India to his name, Pradeep was homesick and desolate; it was then that he met Constance “Connie” Fuller, soon to be his darling wife and the love of his life. They built a life together as a married couple for 42 years. Unfortunately, Connie succumbed to cancer last 2015 leaving Pradeep inconsolable with profound grief.

The book is part recollection of the past and part meditation on the present and the future but overall, it’s a sweet paean to the memory of his beloved wife. Pradeep seeks to impart the accumulated wisdom on enjoying a happy marriage and honors the woman who made his dreams come true; he hopes to make some difference in other women's lives and how their husbands can make a difference in their lives.

Deepest love between an Indian Husband and American Wife: Ended on Medical Negligence

and Conspiracy

Written by Pradeep K. Berry

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Get your copy of this memorable book at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

