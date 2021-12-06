Kekaulike Avenue in Kula remains closed from storm impacts

Main, News Posted on Dec 6, 2021 in Highways News

One lane anticipated to open to local traffic Monday evening.

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces that Kekaulike Avenue between mile marker 8 (vicinity of Maui Wedding Flowers) and Alae Road will remain closed until further notice. The road was closed due to fallen trees and a landslide at approximately 7 a.m., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. HDOT anticipates reopening a single lane to local traffic this evening.

Utility crews are currently working to remove fallen trees from power lines and replace downed poles. Following the completion of the utility work, HDOT crews will continue debris removal and address an area within the closure where the shoulder has been washed out by flood water.

HDOT reminds everyone on the road to keep their distance from downed power lines and items that may be in contact with power lines. If you see a downed power line, move at least 30-feet away and call 9-1-1.

Approximate location of the closure and pictures can be viewed at:

http://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Kekaulike-Ave-MM-8.jpg

http://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Kekaulike-Ave-Guardrail.jpg

http://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Kekaulike-Ave-debris.jpg

