GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “When he gave up hope, he also gave up control, and they fell into the wrong crowd immediately.

The streets were wicked, and the boys had to band together to fight off the numerous gangs running loose around the projects and took to minor robbery and selling drugs to survive.”— Excerpt from Collection of Work by Walter Holley.

Author Walter Holley will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, Collection of Work. The book is a series of tales, a fun read that keeps readers interested. Tales such as “The Camera” and “Construction Games” are going ones to which all readers can relate.

Holley shares a snip content from his book, “She surveyed the room one last time for anything out of place that might incriminate her, and satisfied herself everything was okay she walked out the front door, closed it, and with her gloved hand picked up a brick from one of Carmen’s building sites and threw it through the window, then opened the door again and headed down the street walking as a black limo pulled alongside her and the window rolled down.”

Walter Holley worked in the construction and steel industries. He looks forward to the future with his wife of forty years and five grandchildren in Otis, Indiana. The family enjoys Lake Michigan and winter activities with their little rat terrier, Charlie.

Collection of Work

Written by: Walter Holley

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

