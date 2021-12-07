California’s death penalty costs taxpayers $150 million a year. The average appeal of a death sentence, when considered by state and federal courts, takes more than 30 years to resolve. Blacks make up 6.5% of the state’s population and 35% of its condemned inmates. Jurors in capital cases are disproportionately white, due in part to a selection process that excludes death penalty opponents.
Report finds California death penalty system 'beyond repair,' but changes are hard to come by
