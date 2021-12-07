THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Members are advised that multiple vote series are possible on Tuesday night.

Possible Consideration of the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to the Debt Limit

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to End of the Year Healthcare Provisions

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to Statutory PAYGO Sequestration

Possible Postponed Suspensions (14 votes)