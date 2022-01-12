NEXT-SYSTEM Publishes Version-up of AI-Powered At-Home Workout App “IETORE” , With New Posture Measurement Function
Home Exercise with AI Pose Estimation Engine “VisionPose” Implemented App, Which Automatically Counts Exercise Reps
Our goal is to provide health care support so that everyone can sustain a healthy lifestyle even during periods when you cannot leave home.”FUKUOKA CITY, FUKUOKA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXT-SYSTEM implemented their independently developed AI pose estimation engine “VisionPose” into their App “IETORE”, and with this shows how the AI engine can be utilized in smartphone and tablet applications.
— NEXT-SYSTEM Engineer
“IETORE” automatically counts the number of the user’s workout movements with artificial intelligence, by capturing the user’s entire body on their smartphone camera. The upgraded version 1.6.0 of the app adds a new posture measurement function “Posedemo” to the existing AI-based motion counter. With this feature, it is now possible to easily measure postural distortions with just a smartphone.
The lack of exercise due to lockdowns and diversification of work styles has become a social issue, and in this context “IETORE” was developed with the aim of alleviating people's lack of exercise. Since there is no need to count, the user can concentrate on training at their own pace without worrying about counting mistakes. Correct training is said to be effective in improving posture, and by using the new feature “Posedemo”, the user can reveal their skeletal distortions with numerical values and visually check the results of their daily training.
■What is the App “IETORE”
“IETORE” is an AI motion counter application that automatically counts the number of repetitive movements, such as squats, based on human skeletal information detected by “VisionPose”, an AI pose estimation engine. By simply capturing the entire body on the camera of a smartphone or tablet, the number of workouts will be counted aloud in real-time, automatically and at the user’s pace.
All the user has to do is start up the app, take a picture of their whole body with their smartphone or tablet camera, and select a reps training menu, which will be automatically counted by the app. The user can choose a training menu with either vertical phone view (squats, front lunges, dumbbell curls & side raises) or horizontal phone view (push-ups, sit-ups). While exercising, the app will automatically put on a timer and count the burnt calories. The user can also set up a training schedule and keep track of their daily workouts, create a profile to keep track of their weight, as well as video record their training and share it with friends.
This app is recommended to users who want to concentrate on their training, as it is counted by voice in real-time, freeing them from the “hassle” of counting themself. It also allows them to train while watching TV or listening to music.
See what it looks like in the following video:
▼IETORE Video
■What Is the Newly Added Feature “Posedemo”?
“Posedemo” is a new posture measurement feature added in this latest version of “IETORE”. It automatically detects the skeletal information of a person with numerical values by capturing the entire body on their smartphone camera, allowing the user to check postural distortions. 16 points can be measured by simply taking photos in the following three postures:
・standing upright posture
・forward-bent posture
・sitting upright posture (on a chair or bed)
After the measurement, the user can see their postural distortion in detail. Since the measurement data is stored on the device, the user can compare it with past data whenever they want.
■Specifications and System Requirements
Application Name: IETORE
Category: Healthcare/Fitness
Supported OS: iOS 13.0 and newer models
Price: Free
AppStore: IETORE - AI Workout Counter - on the App Store (apple.com)
Recommended Devices
iPhone XS/XS MAX/XR
iPhone 11～
iPhone SE(2020)
iPad mini(5th〜)/Air(3rd～)/Pro 11inch(1st～)/Pro 12.9inch(3rd～)
iPad(8th〜)
*We recommend the use of a device with an A12 processor or higher.
Basic Functions
・Automatic counting of repetitive training
・Voice count function
・Creating training program
・Record training data (calendar format & bar graph format)
・Automatic calculation of calories
・Pose measurement function
・Video recording function
・Share function
■Comment from our Engineers
The newly added feature “Posedemo” is just one of the services we want to contribute to making society more healthy. We will continue to use the most advanced AI technology to solve issues while monitoring the needs and reactions of our customers in preparation for any possible future. We hope to contribute to the creation of a better society by using these technologies. Our goal is to provide health care support so that everyone can sustain a healthy lifestyle even during periods when you cannot leave home.
■What is VisionPose?
VisionPose is an AI pose estimation engine that detects human skeleton information on real-time camera images, still images and videos, without the need for markers or special equipment. The AI is capable of detecting skeletal information of 30 key points in 2D and 3D in real-time and comes with two ready-to-use applications in addition to the SDK, so the user can start analyzing immediately after setting up their PC.
As an all-around SDK package, it has already been applied to various fields in development and research, and has been implemented by over 250 clients inside of Japan. Sale outside of Japan has started with two products, VisionPose Standard for Windows C# and C++, and the number of supported platforms will be expanded sequentially for Linux/iOS/Jetson as well.
▼VisionPose Promotion Video
■About NEXT-SYSTEM Co., Ltd.
NEXT-SYSTEM is a Japanese system development company founded in Fukuoka City in 2002, and since then has been focused on the research of behavior analysis through AI technology, ergonomic system development and research, development of cutting-edge systems, such as xR (AR/VR/MR), and the development and sales of their Pose Estimation AI Engine “VisionPose” and AR Signage System “Kinesys”.
For more information, see NEXT-SYSTEM’s official website at:
https://www.next-system.com/en
Marie Andrejkovits
NEXT-SYSTEM Co., Ltd.
