The Angel of the Lord, which will be published soon. Therefore, how do we make our nation great and strong?

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Some neighborhoods were full of beautiful mansions surrounded by trees, flowers and all sorts

of greenery. With great enthusiasm, I said, Oh yes. '' This must be the strength of the nation”—

Excerpt from The Strength of the Nation by Luisa Mirella Plancher.

Guadalajara, JA — Author Luisa Mirella Plancher will be one of the featured authors in the

upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book title, The Strength

of the Nation. It is a religion-based fantasy of an ideal America that leads the world in religion.

Making America great and strong not only for our own sake but also for the sake of all the nations

on Earth. And they need to see themselves as the beacon of hope for humanity as the founders of

this great nation did.

“The interactions Plancher constructed between the angel and herself are refreshing and, at times,

gently amusing, balancing naive human curiosity with the heavenly visitor’s prophetic revelations.

Her look at the world situation through the medium of angelic teachings is bold, engaging, and

inventive.” — Barbara Bamberger Scott, US Review of Books.

Luisa Mirella Plancher is an Italian school teacher who married an American citizen in 1970. When

she moved to the US, Luisa earned a degree in Political Science and entered her career in Social

Work. The tragedies of 9/11 substantiated her belief in rebuilding our Nation and drawing strength

from the spiritual power above.

The Strength of the Nation

Written by: Luisa Mirella Plancher

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

