The Angel of the Lord, which will be published soon. Therefore, how do we make our nation great and strong?
GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Some neighborhoods were full of beautiful mansions surrounded by trees, flowers and all sorts
of greenery. With great enthusiasm, I said, Oh yes. '' This must be the strength of the nation”—
Excerpt from The Strength of the Nation by Luisa Mirella Plancher.
Guadalajara, JA — Author Luisa Mirella Plancher will be one of the featured authors in the
upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book title, The Strength
of the Nation. It is a religion-based fantasy of an ideal America that leads the world in religion.
Making America great and strong not only for our own sake but also for the sake of all the nations
on Earth. And they need to see themselves as the beacon of hope for humanity as the founders of
this great nation did.
“The interactions Plancher constructed between the angel and herself are refreshing and, at times,
gently amusing, balancing naive human curiosity with the heavenly visitor’s prophetic revelations.
Her look at the world situation through the medium of angelic teachings is bold, engaging, and
inventive.” — Barbara Bamberger Scott, US Review of Books.
Luisa Mirella Plancher is an Italian school teacher who married an American citizen in 1970. When
she moved to the US, Luisa earned a degree in Political Science and entered her career in Social
Work. The tragedies of 9/11 substantiated her belief in rebuilding our Nation and drawing strength
from the spiritual power above.
The Strength of the Nation
Written by: Luisa Mirella Plancher
Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book
resellers.
