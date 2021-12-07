“Engaging extensively with each figure’s writings and their individual historical contexts, Moyler teases out numerous similarities

This book is dedicated to all those heroes and heroines who have seen and will see life as a daring adventure to be given in the name of service to humanity, to justice and to freedom” — Carl E Moyler

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Carl E. Moyler will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, On Freedom and Revolt: A Comparative Investigation. A memorabilia book about heroes and heroines who serve justice and freedom. Two renowned people are the subject of this book named Albert Camus and Martin Luther King, Jr. Camus moves to Europe and the United States for moral conscience. He shares it to generations past and presents a vision of hope and courage that gives optimism to doubt and uncertainty. King is the mover of American Civil Rights and has a strong message for present and future generations.

“It highlights the importance of their contributions in regards to inequality in language that is thoughtful and careful. Its organization is straightforward, and it defines its terms well. The result is an able tool, useful both as a reference and for facilitating further research.” — Paige Van De Winkle, Foreword Reviews.

“What I like most about this book is the author’s writing. It’s intelligently and profoundly written and I was able to learn so much in one sitting. I took down notes and highlighted the areas that I wanted to reread and remember...Overall, a very informative book.” — Scarlett Miles, a Goodreads Review.

Carl E. Moyler was born in Newport News, Virginia. He is one of eight children. Currently residing in Dayton, Ohio, Moyler was a high school teacher of foreign languages and a professor and an administrator at Urbana University and Wilberforce University. He founded a business.

On Freedom and Revolt: A Comparative Investigation

Written by: Carl E. Moyler

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

