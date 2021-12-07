“Bobo reluctantly took the pill because he was jumping out of his fur with anxiety. Shortly after, he was walking around

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author David Velde will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, The Truth Bird Three. It

is a third installment of the author’s science fiction series whose message is to deliver the tragically alienating truth of the Trump presidential administration. It is about Jenny, Sam, Justin, and David who accepted a generous invitation by Giorgio to go on an exploration mission into one of their newly constructed blackholes. Accompanied by space creatures, they go on a fantastic journey into an uncharted solar system. The mission they conducted far exceeded their expectations, giving them a treasure reserve of information to return home with for further study. After the journey, a new immigration policy was implemented, and all of them were angry and went on a fierce campaign as retaliation.

Both the people on Earth and space creatures will help one another from campaigning to elections. They also had a vested interest because of the abandonment of many environmental regulations; spiking alarming new levels of fossil fuels being released into the atmosphere affected the alien community directly. News is spiking here and there about the Trump administration. Author David Velde is a real estate and construction entrepreneur, father, and grandfather who loves volunteerism and philanthropists on behalf of the homeless community and St. Jude’s Children’s Cancer Research Hospital.

The Truth Bird Three

Written by: David Velde

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

