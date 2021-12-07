“Well, he will just see where it goes and then worry about it later. Right now, he is going to go home and snuggle up —

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lawrence A. Deiman will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, Incident at the

Historical Museum. A suspense and crime novel about two friends, Jason and Trevor, who met in college and became friends. Both of them landed jobs when they finished college. Jason has a romantic interest in a lady and eventually wants to marry her without knowing her occupation.

Trevor goes to work and falls for someone that ends up dead. He is scared and wants to investigate to find answers to why his newfound love died and what is happening in the historical museum that became problematic for his life and career. The two friends were brought up again to solve the mystery and problems in their life and career. It tackles widespread issues in society and complex situations. An entertaining tale is an excellent choice for avid crime readers. Lawrence A. Deiman is a US Air Force veteran and professional in information technology. He is currently living in the Phoenix East Valley in the state of Arizona with Abby, his Siberian husky.

Incident at the Historical Museum

Written by: Lawrence A. Deiman

