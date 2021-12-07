“For decades to come the spy world will continue to be the collective couch where the subconscious of each nation is confessed.”—

As the bodies pile up, the London Metropolitan Police and the public begin to think a serial killer is on the loose.” — Lucy Kirk

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lucy Kirk will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book titled The Poison Factory: A Spy Novel. The protagonist of the novel is Decktora Raines, who is on leave from the CIA, trying to escape memories of the agent she lost and the disappearance of her life partner, Alex. But when a Russian defector she once handled unexpectedly reaches out to her, urging her to come to London, her instincts take over. She arrives in London to find that another Russian defector has been murdered, and the only clues are claw marks and an unidentified white powder. As the bodies pile up, the London Metropolitan Police and the public begin to think a serial killer is on the loose. But Decky and her defector know the Russians are behind the killings. As the claw murders increase, with some of Decky’s London contacts falling victim, she must put the bad memories behind her and rely on finely-honed instincts to find the killers and figure out what they have to gain—and how to stop them from killing again.

“If you like Ludlum, Grisham, or Clancy, you’ll love Kirk. Amazing attention to detail and thrilling suspense. Excellent character development and plotline. Can’t wait for the sequel for more Decky!” — a Goodreads Review.

“What a thrilling first novel by former CIA agent Lucy Kirk! Fun, engaging, and true to life, the adventures of Decktora Raines and her associates got me hooked; I finished the book within two days. I hope there will be a sequel! — Jennifer E. Fishbein, Amazon Customer Review. Lucy Kirk is a retired CIA operations officer and former Chief of Station. She spent over three decades working in the Central Intelligence Agency, on assignments in the U.S. and abroad. Her focus, particularly in the later years, was the USSR and post-Soviet Russia. She currently teaches courses on world events, espionage and the Cold War in New York City.

The Poison Factory: A Spy Novel

Written by: Lucy Kirk

Paperback |

Kindle |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.