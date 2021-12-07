“The author’s ability to go into great detail regarding the life of a serviceman in the Navy and the vivid description of every action taken,

. Actions, decisions, and personal learning impacts are forthrightly discussed with in-depth descriptions of special training.” — George R. Worthington

GUADALAJARA,, JA, MEXICO, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author George R. Worthington will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book titled Runnin’ with

Frogs: A Navy Memoir. The book is an enthralling personal account of the life and career of the author. It showcased the different challenging duties and responsibilities during an astounding era in America. Specifications of deployments and special tasks of international and national movements associated with operational and command travels are described. Personal learnings, decisions, and actions are honestly discussed with detailed descriptions of special training. “The author’s ability to go into great detail regarding the life of a serviceman in the Navy and the vivid description of every action taken, even in transportation scenarios, was amazing to see unfold.” — Anthony Avina, Hollywood Book Reviews.

“Extremely relatable and personal autobiographical look into the lives of the world’s elite SEALs before they were famous, during their rise, and after. Awesome read.” — An Amazon Customer Review.

In 1937, born in Louisville, Kentucky, Rear Admiral George Rhodes Worthington, a U.S. Navy (Retired), attended U.S. Naval Academy, graduating with an Ensign commission during June 1961. His first tour was in USS Halsey Powell (DD-686), in which he participated in the 1962 Christmas Island bomb tests. He joined SEALs and other operations related to his duties and responsibilities.

Worthington graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff and National War Colleges. He retired from active duty in September 1992.

Runnin’ with Frogs: A Navy Memoir

Written by: George R. Worthington

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.