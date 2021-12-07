“Two thousand years ago, the portal you have just come through was built to fulfill a prophecy, and now you are here.

On a rainy day in Seattle, three women stumble through a portal to a world where magic and myths are real.” — Margaret Lott

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Margaret Lott will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book title The Taking: Saviors of

Persal [Book I]. It is a fantasy fiction novel about an untouched magical land waiting for newness. It is set on a rainy day in Seattle, three women wander around and stumble through a portal to a world where magic and superstitions are real. Shortly after they arrive, a wizard shocks them as

they’ve come to save his world. When assassins appear, they find themselves fighting for their lives.

They were traveling by horseback. All of them go on a journey while trying to adapt to this world without technology. Nevertheless, this is only the beginning of their real problems. “So far, the only thing I haven’t liked is having to put it down to go to work or sleep.” — Amazon

Customer Review. “Absolutely loving it!!! Cannot put it down. Thrilling story with realistic characteristics.” — Amazon Customer Review.

Margaret Lott is an accountant with a lifelong passion for storytelling. She is currently living in Corsicana, Texas, with her husband and their two dogs.

The Taking: Saviors of Persal [Book I]

Written by: Margaret Lott

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

