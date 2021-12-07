To utilize the maximum potential of life, one must be spiritually aligned between these two coordinates.

Here, he provides the reader and the researcher with a definitive description of the subject through the use of several examples that illustrate what spiritual alignment is and is not.” — Dr. Urias Beverly

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Urias Beverly’s Spiritual Alignment: From God to Eternity offers an excellent grounding work for living a life that is parallel with the will of God and reflective of His divinity. Published by Page Publishing, the book is a treatise of the author’s personal theory of spiritual alignment and its all-consuming impact in the direction and quality of our lives.

As implied by the title, the author describes life as a journey from the ultimate source of all life to the final conclusion of our existence. To utilize the maximum potential of life, one must be spiritually aligned between these two coordinates. With scripture as his premise, the author claims that every human is created with direct alignment to God; alignment is necessary for the essence of divinity to be realized in the human.

The locus of Dr. Urias Beverly’s ideas lies in the concept of balance between two opposing factors-- which are indicated in the chapter headings of the book (e.g., autonomy balanced by theonomy, thriving balanced by striving, nurture balanced by nature, etc.). The dynamics between these opposing values is indicative of the condition of one’s spiritual alignment. These binaries, paradoxical they may be by nature, in reality, complement each other. The author writes, “The more prominent the one value exists in this equation, no matter how desirable, the more demand exists for its opposite. Too much of a good thing unbalanced becomes a bad thing.”

“For persons who wrestle with the complexities or challenges of life, and who have some difficulty in navigating a healthy path to a viable solution to their situations, Dr. Beverly offers us a source of hope that can help us to achieve the joy and peace of wholeness that God has provided for us. Urias does an excellent job of providing another effective resource that may be used by persons of faith, ministers, pastoral counselors, and others to recover or restore balance to our lives through spiritual alignment.” - Rev. Tony Curtis Henderson, DMin. Associate professor of practical theology. Ecumenical Theological Seminary.

Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Spiritual Alignment: From God to Eternity” on Amazon and other online book retailers.

Written by Dr. Urias Beverly

Paperback

Kindle

