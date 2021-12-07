Author’s Debut Non-fiction Book About Death Is a Paean of the Life Worth Living

Sometimes it is necessary to let something in us die in order to emerge renewed and happy from a situation and leave old, used things behind us.” — Monica Hards

FRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monica Hards’s Dying to Live: The Two Deaths and the One Worth Dying is a deep exploration about life, death, and what comes after. Published by Balboa Press, the book chronicles the author’s thoughts and insights that arose from her trials and tribulations, out-of-body and near-death experiences.

The book recounts the author’s near death experience and a brief visit to the afterlife. Hards details witnessing the legendary white light and partaking a spiritual communion with Jesus -- experiencing all these with her bodily senses. Instead of taking the profound experience as a culmination point, the author utilizes the astral encounter as a springboard for gaining momentum to a new lease on life. Hards writes, “Sometimes it is necessary to let something in us die in order to emerge renewed and happy from a situation and leave old, used things behind us. When we are ready to let go of all the burdensome things, we pass through a birth canal and are available for a new beginning.”

Dying to Live is autobiographical in nature but it is filled with insights on how to navigate life, reconnect with one’s purpose and gain a deep and clear inner peace that will provide a deeper sense of clarity. The book is an outpouring of the author’s passion to help people gain a better perspective as they navigate through the fog.

Monica Hards has traveled the world with her music, played for the Japanese Princess and walked the red carpet with David Garrett. Based on her broad experience in the fields of psychology and music therapy, she wants to encourage others to speak openly about their struggles in life.

Dying to Live: The Two Deaths and the One Worth Dying

Written by Monica Hards

