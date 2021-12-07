Josie’s Passage: Every Dog Has Its Day

She was helpless, injured, and abandoned in the dark woods when Passage found her.” — J.G. Eastwood

FRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J. G. Eastwood’s Josie’s Passage is a heart-warming true story about a dog’s journey in finding a forever home. Published by Your Online Publicist, the book champions the idea of adopting rather than buying and advocates kindness by helping furry balls of cuteness get a permanent home.

Josie, the titular character is a discarded but lovable Labrador-Retriever puppy. She was helpless, injured, and abandoned in the dark woods when Passage found her. Thus commencing Josie’s odyssey in searching for a forever home.

The heartwarming story is a joint project between Eastwood and Peak Lab Rescue (PLR), a foster-based rescue center in North Carolina that rescues Labradors and Lab-mixes from abuse, neglect, abandonment, and high-kill shelters. The story of Josie is just one of the inspiring success stories that are made possible by adoption.

Judith Garber Eastwood earned A.A. and B.A. degrees from Averett University and an M.Ed. from Lynchburg University. She lives on a farm in Virginia with her husband. They have two daughters and three grandchildren. She is retired from teaching and has written numerous stories for children.

Aside from Josie’s Passage, Eastwood is a prolific writer in the fantasy genre. Among her published works are The Dragon Trilogy, Chronicles of the Realm (a nine-volume series currently in the works), Dragon, My Dragon, and Faeriewyck Enchanted.

