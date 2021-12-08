Everything We Were Taught About Achievement Is Wrong
Paul Shirley’s latest book, "The Process is the Product," rethinks how to bring large ideas to life.DENVER, CO, UNITES STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his most recent book, "The Process is the Product," Paul Shirley describes why everything we were taught about making it is wrong. Pulling from his experience as a former NBA basketball player, writer, and small business owner, Shirley’s fourth book helps to demystify accomplishment.
The past two years have caused many people to re-evaluate what’s important. We’ve been reminded that we need meaning, fulfillment, and connection and "The Process is the Product" explains how to achieve just that: by falling in love with the process. Sprinkled with childhood stories about attempting to shoot 1,000 baskets a day to make the high school basketball team and growing up in Kansas, "The Process is the Product" provides actionable plans and accessible tips to setting up successful structures.
What People Are Saying
“No jargon, no waffle. Just a simple, practical plan for doing the things you care about better, smarter, and more quickly." – Mat Osman, bassist of Suede
"A practical system for achieving any long-term goals." – John Durant, bestselling author of The Paleo Manifesto
"We often know what we need to do but the execution is and will always remain elusive. This book provides the road map for the execution." – Gabe Muoneke, CEO, MTX Resources
"The Process is the Product" is now available for purchase and can be found here.
About the Author
Paul Shirley is a former NBA basketball player, Academic All-American at Iowa State University, author, and founder of The Process – a system that helps people improve their productivity with an emphasis on developing focus, concentration, and self-motivation to accomplish long-term goals. A native of Kansas, Paul is the author of several books and the host of The Process Podcast.
Morgan Harvey
The Process
morgan.h@createyourprocess.com