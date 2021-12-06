Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Fred Hiatt

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the passing of Washington Post

E ditorial P age E ditor Fred Hiatt:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of Fred Hiatt’s passing. Fred was a journalist of the highest caliber, someone who believed strongly that the free and open exchange of ideas make our nation stronger, our government better, and our leaders more accountable. Under his leadership, the Washington Post has been not only a vibrant forum for national discussion and debate but also a place where so many talented writers and reporters found mentorship from Fred and launched their own careers of journalistic contribution. He will long be remembered for the impact he had on our democracy and on our civil discourse and public dialogue. My thoughts are with his beloved wife and journalistic partner Margaret, their three children, their granddaughter, and the entire Hiatt family during this time, and I hope they take comfort in the many outpourings of remembrances and tribute that are occurring today and will surely continue in the days and weeks ahead.”