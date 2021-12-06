Senator Costa Announces $4 Million in Grants for Local Projects

Pittsburgh, Pa. – December 6, 2021 − Senator Jay Costa today announced the award of a $2 million state grant for Yeshivath Achei Tmimim of Pittsburgh, and $2 million for The Riviera at 350 Technology Drive.

Yeshivath Achei Tmimim will use the grant for the rehabilitation of the Greenfield Campus of the Yeshiva Schools. The Jewish day school purchased the former St. Rosalia Catholic School in Greenfield and that facility will now operate as its boys’ school. St. Rosalia was built in 1923 and for many years operated as an elementary school in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh before it closed in 2018.

The property exceeds 70,000 sq ft and will educate 300 boys, housing 50 to 60 of them from out of town. Yeshiva Schools was founded in 1943 and the Greenfield expansion is part of its most recent 5-year plan.

The Riviera at 350 Technology Drive is a state-of-the-art office space that will offer bio-tech and wet lab space.

“These grants allow the state to invest in organizations and businesses that are investing in our communities and in our people,” said Senator Costa. “These are exciting projects that I’m happy to help come to fruition. Both entities are assets in our region and their expansions will benefit so many.”

Today’s grants are provided for by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

