Sen. Muth Announces $1 Million RACP Grant for Chester County IU

ROYERSFORD, December 6, 2021: State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant for the Chester County Intermediate Unite 24 for the construction of a new Toddler Center in Caln Township.

“Ensuring our students are receiving a quality education at a young age is so important to the future successes of our children and ultimately to the future of our Commonwealth,” Muth said. “This grant will allow the Chester County IU to expand upon their already wonderful early childhood education services by developing a new and improved Toddler Center in Caln Township.”

The project will include the demolition of the existing structure of the Toddler Center and the construction of a new, 2,500 square foot building. The project will also include the construction of a new playground, a 20-space parking lot, sidewalks, handicap access and a student drop-off area. The new center will include 3 classrooms, separate restrooms for adults & children, evaluation room, kitchen area, and storage.

RACP is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Governor’s Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic and community development improvement projects. The program requires a dollar-for-dollar match in non-state funding in the project and all project related expenses must be incurred and satisfied in advance of approved reimbursements from the state.