Alvernia’s Reading CollegeTowne Awarded $1 Million in Grant Funding

Reading − December 6, 2021 − The second phase or Alvernia’s Reading CollegeTowne project was awarded $1 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant funding for Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget.

The grant funding will go towards developing a new health sciences and engineering program at the Reading CollegeTowne campus.

“Its exciting to see a project this important to the future of downtown Reading reach its goals this quickly,” Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th) said. “We are really starting to see what Reading CollegeTowne is all about. The prospect of offering student high-quality post-secondary education in crucial fields like engineering and health sciences is a huge win for the City of Reading.”

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a number of terrific colleges and universities that have big plans for the future of the Greater Reading area,” Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-126th) said. “We’ve worked hard to advocate at the state level for these projects. It’s been great to see that the value of Reading Collegetowne is being recognized in Harrisburg.”

“Reading CollegeTowne continues to be one of the many projects we can be excited about in the City of Reading,” Rep. Manny Guzman (D-127th) said. “I’m grateful to Gov. Wolf for seeing the potential of not just this project but Reading as a whole. The funding provided by the state is giving us an opportunity to make meaningful changes in our community.”

