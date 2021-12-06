Senator Haywood Announced $15 Million in RACP Funding for Local Improvement Projects

Philadelphia – December 6, 2021 – State Sen. Art Haywood (D- Montgomery/Philadelphia) announced today that $15 million dollars in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) awards have been distributed to local area improvement projects.

“Investing in local building project improvements is not just an investment in the infrastructure of our communities, it is an investment in the people who make our communities succeed,” Haywood said. “From improving local access to healthcare, to preserving historic landmarks and increasing access to the arts, this funding serves our communities now and will help lead us to a successful future.”

The following organizations received RACP awards:

Holy Redeemer Health System – Cancer center expansion – $2,000,000

– Cancer center expansion – $2,000,000 Associated Alumni of Central High School – Leading the Way II project performing arts center construction – $5,000,000

– Leading the Way II project performing arts center construction – $5,000,000 Merakey – Merakey Mt. Airy behavioral health care service facilities – $3,000,000

– Merakey Mt. Airy behavioral health care service facilities – $3,000,000 Historic Germantown Preserved – Facility upgrades for health indoor and outdoor health and safety – $1,000,000

– Facility upgrades for health indoor and outdoor health and safety – $1,000,000 Chestnut Hill Hospital/Tower Health – Creation of a new Women’s Center – $1,000,000

– Creation of a new Women’s Center – $1,000,000 Quintessence Theatre Group Inc . – Sedgwick Theater renovations – $750,000

. – Sedgwick Theater renovations – $750,000 Salem Baptist Church – Salem Baptist Church Abington campus renovation – $750,000

– Salem Baptist Church Abington campus renovation – $750,000 Woodmere Art Museum – Woodmere Art Museum redevelopment expansion – $500,000

– Woodmere Art Museum redevelopment expansion – $500,000 One Day at a Time, Inc. – AFCOM renovation to increase accessibility – $1,000,000

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget. Programs that receive funding fall under the categories of acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

For more information about RACP awards, please visit budget.pa.gov/programs/racp.

