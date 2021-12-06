Submit Release
Senator Haywood Announced $15 Million in RACP Funding for Local Improvement Projects

Philadelphia – December 6, 2021 – State Sen. Art Haywood (D- Montgomery/Philadelphia) announced today that $15 million dollars in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) awards have been distributed to local area improvement projects.

“Investing in local building project improvements is not just an investment in the infrastructure of our communities, it is an investment in the people who make our communities succeed,” Haywood said. “From improving local access to healthcare, to preserving historic landmarks and increasing access to the arts, this funding serves our communities now and will help lead us to a successful future.”

The following organizations received RACP awards:

  • Holy Redeemer Health SystemCancer center expansion – $2,000,000
  • Associated Alumni of Central High SchoolLeading the Way II project performing arts center construction – $5,000,000
  • MerakeyMerakey Mt. Airy behavioral health care service facilities – $3,000,000
  • Historic Germantown PreservedFacility upgrades for health indoor and outdoor health and safety – $1,000,000
  • Chestnut Hill Hospital/Tower HealthCreation of a new Women’s Center – $1,000,000
  • Quintessence Theatre Group Inc. – Sedgwick Theater renovations – $750,000
  • Salem Baptist ChurchSalem Baptist Church Abington campus renovation – $750,000
  • Woodmere Art MuseumWoodmere Art Museum redevelopment expansion – $500,000
  • One Day at a Time, Inc. – AFCOM renovation to increase accessibility – $1,000,000

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget. Programs that receive funding fall under the categories of acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

For more information about RACP awards, please visit budget.pa.gov/programs/racp.

