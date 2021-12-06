Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,972 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Anthony H. Williams Announces Over $9 Million in RACP Project Funding

Philadelphia – December 6, 2021 – Sen. Anthony H. Williams announced today that $9,542,713 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding has been awarded to local projects.

“The commitment by the RACP funding program to provide substantial support to projects across Pennsylvania, and especially in Philadelphia and Delaware County, allows local community organizations and the people that they serve to thrive,” Williams said. “This funding helps maintain local waterway recreation, makes our communities more sustainable, and will seek to make healthcare more accessible to neighborhoods who need it most.”

Organizations and projects that received funding include:

  • The Standard at Philadelphia, LLCStandard at Philadelphia redevelopment project – $4,000,000
  • John Bartram AssociationCommunity Boathouse and Workshop on the Tidal Schuylkill River – $2,625,000
  • Public Health Management CorporationPHMC Public Health Campus on Cedar – $2,000,000
  • University of the Sciences in Philadelphia – Woodland Avenue Accessibility and Sustainability – $667,713
  • The Woodlands Trust for Historic PreservationWoodlands Community enhancement and connectivity – $250,000

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget, with the intention of supporting the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

For more information about RACP, please visit budget.pa.gov/programs/racp.

###

You just read:

Sen. Anthony H. Williams Announces Over $9 Million in RACP Project Funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.