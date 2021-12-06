Sen. Anthony H. Williams Announces Over $9 Million in RACP Project Funding

Philadelphia – December 6, 2021 – Sen. Anthony H. Williams announced today that $9,542,713 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding has been awarded to local projects.

“The commitment by the RACP funding program to provide substantial support to projects across Pennsylvania, and especially in Philadelphia and Delaware County, allows local community organizations and the people that they serve to thrive,” Williams said. “This funding helps maintain local waterway recreation, makes our communities more sustainable, and will seek to make healthcare more accessible to neighborhoods who need it most.”

Organizations and projects that received funding include:

The Standard at Philadelphia, LLC – Standard at Philadelphia redevelopment project – $4,000,000

John Bartram Association – Community Boathouse and Workshop on the Tidal Schuylkill River – $2,625,000

Public Health Management Corporation – PHMC Public Health Campus on Cedar – $2,000,000

University of the Sciences in Philadelphia – Woodland Avenue Accessibility and Sustainability – $667,713

The Woodlands Trust for Historic Preservation – Woodlands Community enhancement and connectivity – $250,000

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget, with the intention of supporting the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

For more information about RACP, please visit budget.pa.gov/programs/racp.

