State Senator Tartaglione Announces $10 Million In Redevelopment Funding For Philadelphia

HARRISBURG, December 6, 2021 – State Sen. Christine Tartaglione D-Philadelphia today announced $10 million in state grants were awarded to North and Northeast Philadelphia for redevelopment projects.

Tartaglione announced the funding, which is awarded through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, will provide grants to projects that will expand medical access, recreation space, career development and employment opportunities.

“These grants will go to projects that each will greatly benefit the North and Northeast communities.” Sen. Tartaglione said. “These funds will enable the expansion and renovation of hospital spaces, education opportunities, recreation facilities and businesses in our neighborhoods.”

Projects in the 2nd Senatorial District that won funding are:

Temple University Hospital, Jeanes Campus Emergency Room Expansion

$1,000,000 to expand the existing ED footprint by 3,500 SF, adding 8 additional treatment rooms to accommodate closure of the Elkins Park ED located 1 mile away. The design will be scalable in the event additional treatment rooms are needed. This will be new construction built on land contiguous with the existing ED.

Friends of Father Judge High School, Inc., FJHS Centers for Career & Technical Education and Special Education II

$1,000,000 to construct the Career Pathways Academy Building, a state-of-the-art 20,000 SF, 2-story building to deliver high-level vocational education and workforce development. The current 3-story vacant structure on campus will be knocked down to make room for the new structure. It will have a massive common area for multiple trade disciplines to be taught simultaneously, while 3 classrooms and additional breakout spaces would be created on the first floor. The second floor will have additional workshop spaces, offices for instructors, and an observation deck for Administrators.

Albert Einstein Healthcare Network, Einstein Medical Center ED Observation Unit and Trauma Expansion

$1,000,000 for the expansion of our Emergency Department observation bays and renovation of existing space to accommodate a Trauma Family Waiting Room. The Medical Records department will be moved to the 3rd floor of Korman to make room for additional observation beds. For the Trauma Waiting Room we are extending the building out onto an existing sidewalk at our front lobby. The security upgrade will consist of the installation of a new turnstile system.

Charles Jacquin Et Cie, Inc., Renewing Pennsylvania’s Oldest Distillery

$1,500,000 to renovate Jacquin’s facilities, creating employee parking, upgrading the security system camera and lighting, repairing the sidewalk, installing a panic device and emergency egress, enhancing security access, replacing fences and improving the permeation tunnels. It will also fix rooftops, restore and add new chillers and a high efficiency boiler, add a quality assurance lab and teaching room, realign conveyors, and upgrade several controls. The appearance of the overall facility will be enhanced and restored by interior and exterior paint and window and fencing replacement.

City of Philadelphia – Rebuild, Lawncrest Recreation Center

$2,000,000 to renovate the existing 21,000 SF Lawncrest Recreation Center building, adjacent accessory buildings, and swimming pool area and include the creation of an ADA accessible route within the building via a ramped hallway and building extension. The Recreation Building interior will be renovated. Improvements to the grounds include the playground, sport courts, sidewalk improvements, site landscaping/lighting, and site accessibility upgrades.

Kinder Academy Development Organization, LLC, Trinity PAL Center II

$1,000,000 to construct a new state-of-the-art, historically compatible facility to house the return of the Gibbons PAL program and other community outreach initiatives. Initial construction plans include stormwater management improvements; hazardous material abatement; utilities; permits; security and access control systems; concrete slab; and site remediation. Ultimately, the space created will encompass a basketball court with high ceiling, homework rooms, restrooms, and office space for program officers.

Police Athletic League of Philadelphia, Samuel D. Cozen PAL Center & Scattered Sites

$1,000,000 to construct, renovate, and/or improve six PAL locations: 2128 W. Ontario St.: site preparation and construction of a new PAL Center; 851 E. Tioga St: HVAC, safety, and efficiency upgrades, and structural improvements; 5330 Germantown Ave: HVAC, safety, and efficiency upgrades, and construction of a zero-maintenance athletic field; 2524 E. Clearfield St: HVAC, safety, and efficiency upgrades, and structural improvements; 124 E. Indiana Ave: build-out of a PAL Center within the empty warehouse space; 2601 N. 11th St: HVAC, safety, and efficiency upgrades, and space renovations.

Cardone Industries, Inc., Operation Rocky

$500,000 to transform the existing warehouse space into a production area, convert/add lighting, set up computer network, add required electrical, add office space, move and install production equipment.

Impact Services Corp., A & Indiana Campus Project

$1,000,000 to develop the A & Indiana Campus including renovation of an existing 150,000 SF Mill Building into mixed-use spaces including affordable housing and a multi-tenant community serving building. The property will be renovated subject to Historic requirements and fit out for the identified tenants. The renovations will include all new systems, floors, historic windows, roofing, elevators, stairs and finishes. The project will also include completion of site work and parking for access to the building.

RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenue or other measures of economic activity.

More information on RACP funding can be found here.

