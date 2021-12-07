Premier Allergist Joins AllerVie Health
Premier Allergist, formerly The Allergy & Asthma Center, Joins AllerVie Health and Expands AllerVie Footprint to 10 States and 64 LocationsDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AllerVie Health, a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists, welcomes Premier Allergist, formerly The Allergy & Asthma Center, to its national platform. With the addition of Premier Allergist, AllerVie adds 32 locations to its provider network, enters three new states, and densifies their existing presence in Virginia and Florida.
Dr. Prasad M. Nataraj, MD, the owner and founder of Premier Allergist, joins AllerVie Health and will be serving in a new executive leadership role where his expertise in increasing access to care through allergy clinic growth will help propel the company’s national network expansion. Dr. Nataraj attended medical school at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical School in India, completed his residency at Cornell Hospital in New York, and completed fellowship at the Louisiana State University – Tulane combination program. Dr. Nataraj and his wife Radhika built Premier Allergist over the past 26 years through relentless dedication to their calling to provide patients with state-of-the-art techniques for treatment, testing, and diagnosis of allergy, asthma, and related immunological disorders.
"We are thrilled to be able to expand our phenomenal patient base and the care we provide to our patients by partnering with AllerVie Health,” said Dr. Prasad M. Nataraj. “We look forward to utilizing their resources to improve care for our current patients and to amplify our reach to new patients in our current and new markets.”
All Premier Allergist providers will continue to practice medicine and provide exemplary allergy and immunology services to patients from their current locations throughout Maryland, D.C, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida, ensuring continuity of care for patients.
By joining AllerVie Health, Premier Allergist will leverage AllerVie’s commitment to clinical research, innovation, and expansion of care allowing the combined organization to expand and enhance services to patients through new clinical research trials, innovative treatments, and other resources available across the nationwide network of providers.
“AllerVie Health is a patient-first organization directed by and in support of board-certified allergists,” said Dr. Weily Soong, AllerVie Health Chief Medical Officer. “We believe that all people deserve access to evidence-based allergy diagnostics and treatments, as well as advancements in allergy therapeutics stemming from clinical research trials. With the inclusion of Premier Allergist to our network, we are thrilled to be adding new providers to our network who both believe and ensure that patients receive the best in life changing care every day — the ultimate AllerVie experience.”
An organization of like-minded, patient-focused providers living out their commitment to improving people’s lives one patient at a time, AllerVie Health and Premier Allergist look forward to bringing more clinic access, job opportunities, and the gold standard of patient care to their communities.
About AllerVie Health
AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 10 states in 64 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com.
AllerVie Health
Rachel Russell
Chief Marketing Officer
rrussell@allervie.com
Weily Soong, MD
Chief Medical Officer
wsoong@allervie.com