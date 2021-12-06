HomeSharing Inc. Affordable Housing Solutions in NJ
Bringing the Community Together for Affordable Housing in NJ
Our Mission to create affordable housing solutions by matching those seeking housing with those who need additional income or services to maintain their homes, while fostering independence and dignity”BRIDGEWATER, NJ, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeSharing held its 37th Annual Gala on October 21, 2021, honoring those supporting our efforts to create affordable housing solutions for NJ residents, our clients whose lives are improved, and those that dedicate their time to our organization.
— HomeSharing Board of Trustees
The recipient of this year’s Shuey Horowitz Humanitarian Award, (HomeSharing's highest honor) was Edward J. Rebenack, Esq. and the Rebenack, Aronow & Mascolo, LLP, RAM LAW. Their efforts to sustain social services for those who are seeking affordable housing while fostering independence and dignity deserve this highest HomeSharing Award. The award, presented by our founder Shuey Horowitz, added to the significance of their contribution and our gratitude.
HomeSharing also thank this year’s sponsors of the 2021 Gala, including:
• Platinum Sponsor: MICRO Somerset NJ, an innovative medical device manufacture for 75 years.
• Gold Sponsor: RAM Law and Frank & Mary Jane Semcer, Sr.
• Patron Sponsor: Ascendia Bank
Special Recognition Award was given to the family for creating the Sharon O’Malley Endowment Fund for HomeSharing, Inc. Sharon was a home provider client and later a volunteer working on budget and communications in the office. Sharon passed and left part of her estate to HomeSharing and her brothers also contribute to the fund to support HomeSharing’s Mission. Her brother James O’Malley accepted the award for the family. We miss Sharon and are deeply appreciative of this gift.
Our Volunteer Awardees for 2021, Prudence Fletcher and David Fass, have provided over 20 years of service to HomeSharing operations which is extraordinary, and we truly thank them.
We invited to our event a Morris County HomeSharing provider for the last 3 years, Maria An, to share her story. Mary An reached out for assistance when her husband Peter suffered a stroke, expressed her genuine appreciation for how HomeSharing has truly enriched her life. Maria shared, “I have never laughed so much until Andrea moved in. She is also a great cook and has introduced us to many tasty dishes. In fact, she does most of the cooking and cleaning up afterwards, freeing me to spend time with Peter. We have dinner together most nights. We are like family, actually better." Maria’s story truly exemplifies the many ways in which HomeSharing can help people to stay in their homes, whether in need of additional financial assistance or caregiver support to maintain their homes.
During December, we have an end-of-year appeal to help us expand our services in NJ. Contributions may be sent by check to our home office (120 Finderne Ave Bridgewater, NJ 08807), through our website (www.homesharing.org), through TicketLeap, AMAZON while you shop for the holidays, United Way through your employer’s giving program.
If you have any questions, email us at homesharing@verizon.net or call us at 908-526-4663.
Karen Thomas
HomeSharing Inc
+1 908-256-4663
email us here