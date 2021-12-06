Treasurer Magaziner Calls for Increased Precautions as Cases of COVID-19 Surge Statewide

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner today called for increased precautions in workplaces and public spaces following news that Rhode Island posted the highest number of new cases in a single day since January 21, 2021.

"As the number of new cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise, we must take smart precautions to protect the health of Rhode Islanders while keeping the economy open," said General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "I urge the Governor and all Rhode Islanders to take the recent surge in cases seriously and take appropriate action. COVID-19 is still with us, and we need every Rhode Islander to do their part – get vaccinated and sign up for your booster as soon as possible."

Treasurer Magaziner laid out several proactive steps that Rhode Island should take to limit the community spread of COVID-19 while mitigating its impact on the state's economy:

- Reinstate a universal mask mandate for all people, regardless of vaccination status, for both indoor as well as crowded outdoor settings where individuals cannot maintain at least six feet of social distancing between themselves and others not in their household.

- Allocate CARES Act funding to mitigate the statewide staffing shortages at hospitals, nursing homes, group homes, and other healthcare settings.

- Employers who can provide accommodations for employees to work remotely without impacting operations should do so as soon as possible.

- Institute a statewide vaccination requirement for all teachers and school staff.

- All eligible Rhode Islanders should sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and get a booster.

Treasurer Magaziner currently requires all employees in his office to wear a face covering indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as well as for all staff to either provide proof of vaccination or submit to regular testing. All 82 active staff in his office have demonstrated compliance with these policies.

Treasurer Magaziner also announced today that, beginning Wednesday, December 8, the Office of the General Treasurer will reduce the number of staff in the workplace, where possible, to minimize exposure of employees to COVID-19.

The Office of the General Treasurer will remain fully operational in service to the people of Rhode Island. This policy is being implemented to help ensure that the staff and members of the public are kept safe in all three office locations.