The Infinite Possibilities of Molecules: Changing the World Molecule by Molecule

FRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Chuck Champlin explores the world of molecules uniquely and powerfully in Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought. This is a read that involves a lot of self-exploration, from understanding the science of molecules and their behavior to how these building blocks could create even more possibilities within our universe and everything in between. This book gives awareness to the physical foundation in a matter that has given rise to our thoughts and onwards into the realm of pure imagination and the shining star of our endless potential.

Regardless of their complex structures, molecules most likely do not take time to ponder the ways they fit into the big scheme of things. They just are. However, when zillions of molecules bond into organized, functional systems, we get everything, including you and me — and some seven billion others. In observing the molecular assemblies, we can notice that physical matter comes together, possibly all on its own, to create life and thinking minds. It is profound to think that our minds, perhaps

from accidental creation, can intentionally assemble marvelous new things.

This is the perfect book for those who are fond of scientific and philosophical ventures, and non-fiction reads which can challenge and compel readers to explore theories and notions that may be

outside of their own comfort systems. “Intense, thought-provoking and educational, the author pushes boundaries and explores concepts and ideas directly tied into the nature of molecules and what they, in turn, have created that are far beyond the imagination of most of us readers. This is one of those rare books that pushes the reader

to reach beyond themselves and what they already know, and delve into the unknown without any guarantee of a definitive answer to some of life’s most challenging questions. A lot of critical and key information and philosophical questions posed within a short amount of time, this is a book that readers will not want to miss.” — Pacific Book Review.

Chuck Champlin, a writer, journalist, and former Walt Disney Co. communications executive seeks inspiration via deep imaginative journeys into the infinitely vast and tiny realms of the universe in this small book with a big message.

Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought

Written by : Chuck Champlin

Kindle

Paperback

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

