Gurunomics Podcast Rebrands as Insurance Gurus Podcast

In an effort to create a brand synonymous with the market we intend to serve, BBI Marketing aka Guru Marketing has decided to rebrand its Gurunomics.

BIRMINGHAM, MS, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurunomics was a concept that started as a book title thought up by Justin Brock. The idea was to package together the beginning of understanding to the full fruition of immersion in concepts taught by our mentors. These thoughts included "It's a Marathon, not a Sprint", "Little Things lead to Big Things" and many more. Justin's Father said several of these things when he started his selling career, but his understanding of them evolved as he experienced them over time. When BBI Marketing decided to do a podcast aimed at insurance agents or the Financial Industry, the title seemed to be a really unique option. Unfortunately, the way the internet works, the best title is not always the one that is discovered. Discoverability being front of mind led Justin and his team to rebrand. Considering they'd become synonymous with the word Gurus in their warm market, they decided Insurance Gurus would be a great way to grab the search traction from tens of thousands of insurance agents looking for quality audio to listen to on their journey! As a matter of fact, Justin found many podcasts himself early on that helped him along the way. The podcasters included Jeff Root, Pat Flynn, and even John Dumas.

Insurance Gurus as a podcast aims to do both interviews of people successful in the financial services space as well as their own independent lanes, and cover hot items related to the insurance industry like law changes, fiduciary responsibility, market fluctuation, marketing tactics, networking event spotlights, and sales training. Steven Martinez and Justin Brock are cohosts of the podcast, and the attention received by the podcast will only embolden their endeavor to leave a lasting impression on the life and health industry to 100 years past their existence.

BBI stands for Bobby Brock Insurance. At the core of what BBI Marketing does is the lessons they've learned from practicing their techniques on their own hyper profitable and scaling independent insurance agency. "Instead of learning on their marketing customers and making them spend money creating an asset they don't own in the minds of the marketers at BBI Marketing, we use information we've gathered on our own dime to help our partners", said Justin Brock.

He continued saying "Many marketing agencies are throwing things at the wall hoping they stick. We're glueing those SOBs to the wall". Medicare and the senior market in the industry have become front and center. Insurance Gurus plans to help agents around the country or even the world learn more about why that is and how to navigate it whether the viewer or listener ever becomes a customer of BBI Marketing or Bobby Brock Insurance. BBI Marketing throws a conference called Medicare-Con every year, and next year it'll be in Birmingham at the Renasant Ross Bridge Hotel on April 21st through the 23rd. There will be a ton of successful agents and supporting elements at the event. Missing it would not be advisable to anyone serious about making a real career out of the insurance industry.

