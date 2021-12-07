Grapefruit USA Leverages Its Patented Time Release Technology to Roll Out World’s Most Effectively Bioavaiable CBD Cream

Grapefruit USA, Inc.

First of Its Kind Hourglass™ Technology is First to Achieve True Topical Bioavailability

Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB:GPFT)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA , December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) today announced the official launch of the world’s first patented time-release hemp-based CBD topical cream with boosted bioavailability, made possible by its proprietary Hourglass™ technology. Hourglass™ is a unique method for staggered and discreet topical delivery of CBD. The brand-new technology developed by Grapefruit USA, leverages a proprietary process that involves the grinding of CBD into nanoparticles, substantially smaller than the width of a human hair, which allows for significantly higher bio-availability and absorption.

The nanoparticle technology enables anyone who wants to enjoy the incredible holistic benefits of CBD to do so both immediately and over a sustained period of up to 10 hours, in a discreet and convenient manner. The micro-sized vessels called “Z-Pods™,” lodge deep into human pores and follicles, persisting there, before slowly releasing CBD over an extended time period, forming what Grapefruit has dubbed the “Patchless-Patch™” system.

“Over the last several months, our Hourglass product team has received extremely positive product feedback and internal reviews from our product testers and retail customers after their regular use of our hemp-based CBD Hourglass™ topicals, which is extremely gratifying for the company and at base shows that the technology works,” says Bradley Yourist, CEO at Grapefruit USA.

“Grapefruit’s Hourglass™ Topical Delivery Cream will fundamentally change the way individuals use CBD and other cannabinoids to obtain their holistic benefits.”

Hourglass™ CBD Delivery Cream is:

• Patented and lab-proven to provide time-release delivery over a 10-hour span

• Third-party lab tested and proven to be 100% safe

• Lab-tested and proven to provide substantially enhanced topical bioavailability

• Made with only the purest form of hemp-derived CBD isolate with a purity rating above 99%

• Shipped to every state in the U.S. and available to shipping to many international destinations

Thousands of hours of scientific lab-based research went into the development of the Hourglass™ technology now presented by Grapefruit — providing effective and sustained topical relief via the holistic benefits of CBD. Hourglass™ CBD Delivery Cream has intelligently deployed the Zylö Therapeutics, Inc.’s Xerogel Silica Gel to create the world’s first and only patented CBD time-release delivery cream for the topical delivery of cannabinoids.

This development provides multiple end-user advantages:

• Delivers small amounts of CBD that are effectively metered into the skin hour-by-hour over a 4-to-8-hour period

• Penetrates deep into the skin’s stratum corneum, which pushes the cream’s CBD past epidermal barrier defenses

• Cream is loaded with over 1,000mg of CBD in every 3oz jar

• Works with the body’s lipophilic nature (ability of a chemical compound to dissolve in fats) to trigger release from micro-sized reservoirs into the skin, in a manner similar to wearing a physical patch.

The power of Hourglass™ is largely attributable to its small particle size. Continued research and analysis of the manufacturing process allowed the Grapefruit researchers to substantially reduce the size of the cream’s CBD-infused particles to a mean particle size of 8.2 microns, as compared to previous samples, which averaged 33.1 and 29.9 microns.

“To put that into perspective,” Yourist says.

“The size of a human hair is approximately 75 microns wide. The latest sample is 14.2 microns, compared to 78 microns and 70 microns for the prior samples. So, the average particle size is smaller and the particle size distribution is narrower for the most recent sample, thereby increasing the bioavailability of the cream’s ingredients.”

Grapefruit takes great pride in full vetting and scientifically validating all statements regarding the efficacy of Hourglass™. This starts by producing all Grapefruit products in a fully-licensed and compliant Type-6 food grade ethanol extraction laboratory in California. Grapefruit uses the Franz Diffusion Cell method and conducts advanced HPLC (High Performance Liquid Chromatography) level testing. These lab testing methods meet and exceed industry standards.

Hourglass™ CBD Delivery Cream is available starting December 6, 2021 at $75 per jar, but currently available at just $49.99 for a limited promotional period. For more information on Hourglass™ CBD Delivery Cream visit hourglassonlinestore.com.