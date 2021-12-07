Craft Aphrodisiac Spirits PinkKitty and EasyRhino Liqueur’s Sell Out in Five Hours
World's Most Seductive Spirits sell out of inventoryAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2XL Swagger Brands (2XL), producers of the world’s most seductive spirit brands, PinkKitty and EasyRhino Liqueurs, sells out of inventory within five hours of launching online marketing campaign with DTC spirits partner Speakeasy Co.
“We spent four and a half years focusing on the development of the brands and identifying our target audience locally in Austin. Once we were confident that we had what we were looking for to go national with an online DTC campaign we knew who our audience was and how to communicate our message to them but we never expected to sell out that quickly” said Robert Tushinsky founder and president of 2XL.
PinkKitty and EasyRhino are the first alcoholic beverage to use a blend of herbs known around the world for their tantalizing experience. Exotic Herbs like Muira Puama, Ashwagandha and Epimedium brings a deliciousness and arousal that can't be found in any other spirit.
Most of all PinkKitty and EasyRhino are about bringing couples together to have an amazing time. When PinkKitty and EasyRhino are involved the possibilities of seduction are endless.
Not only are PinkKitty & EasyRhino Liqueurs an ideal choice for those who seek and appreciate next level experiences in the boudoir but a very generous portion of sales go to support organizations that help to protect endangered wildlife, specifically the rhino and big cats.
The brands are now available online, direct to consumer, in 33 states through the collaboration with Speakeasy Co. https://shop.2xlswagger.com/
About 2XL: PinkKitty and EasyRhino, are next-level beverage brands that satisfy an untapped need of the health-engaged consumer, spirits with “functional benefits” (for libido). Elegant, sensual and sexy, developed for those who want to unleash their inner animal.www.2xlswagger.com.
About Speakeasy Co.: Provides DTC solutions for alcohol beverage brands. www.speakeasyco.com/
