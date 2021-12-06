Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Kalmia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in the 1300 block of Kalmia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 2:10 pm, members of the Fourth District were called to the listed location by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, in reference to a possible assault. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from injuries consistent with an assault. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

On Friday, October 8, 2021, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 76 year-old Luther Brooks, of Northwest, DC.

On Sunday, October 10, 2021, as a result of an autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

On Monday, December 6, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 57 year-old Clifton Browne. Browne was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder.

