Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,977 in the last 365 days.

Diegnan, Madden Bill to Establish Payment Programs for Accessible Transportation Services Advances

Trenton – The Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senators Patrick Diegnan, Jr. and Fred Madden that would require the Division of Developmental Disabilities in the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide individuals with developmental disabilities (IDD) individual travel budgets.

The bill, S-3441, would require the DHS to develop a program to permit individuals to use the travel budget to pay for travel on the New Jersey Transit Corporation regular route bus, rail, light rail network, pay-per-ride trips provided through county transportation agencies. They would also be permitted to use transportation network companies and taxi services that have received Passenger Assistance, Safety, and Sensitivity (PASS) training.

“The goal of this bill is to ensure that individuals with developmental disabilities are able to independently utilize public transportation services day-to-day without financial anxiety,” said Senator Diegnan (D-Middlesex). “Public transportation can be overwhelming, especially for those within the IDD community. All New Jerseyans need to have worry-free access to our transportation services.”

“Public transit services can pose many accessibility problems and in New Jersey, and we are actively working to eliminate those issues,” said Senator Madden (D-Camden/Gloucester). “With a set budget outlined and a program that assists some of our most vulnerable residents, we can expand accessibility for New Jersey public transportation.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration on Development Disabilities estimates that 4.5 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with a developmental disability. Public transit poses difficulties for this population both physically and intellectually.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 8-0.

You just read:

Diegnan, Madden Bill to Establish Payment Programs for Accessible Transportation Services Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.