Anthony Curlo Joins Cyberware AI as Sr. Sales Executive
Cyberware AI Continues Rapid Growth — Welcomes New Member to Their Leadership TeamPROSPER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberware AI, a global cybersecurity service provider, announced today that Anthony Curlo has joined its leadership team as Sr. Sales Executive. With over two decades of experience selling and delivering cybersecurity services and related solutions in the Information Technology industry, Curlo has built an unparalleled reputation as an executive leader and trusted advisor to C-level executives in corporations ranging from the Mid-Market to the Fortune 500. Anthony will continue to accelerate the company’s rapid growth through the sale its of strategic and managed services that aide in the creation and management of framework-based security programs.
“We are extremely pleased to have Anthony on the team,” said Jon Poteet, Managing Director of Cyberware AI. “Anthony is a driven, entrepreneurial sales leader with demonstrated success deploying cybersecurity services and solutions to win new business, grow existing accounts, and achieve profitable revenue growth. He is a problem solver who leverages his technical background to construct innovative solutions that meet and exceed client expectations for business value.”
He has been quoted and recognized in numerous publications, and he has been a featured speaker and panelist at a variety of key industry events and conferences. Curlo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University where he serves as a member of the Dean’s Leadership Council, and he possesses a master’s degree in Business Management with highest honors and distinction from Fairleigh Dickinson University. For more information, please visit Cyberware (www.cyberware.ai) and Advansoft (www.adso.com).
About Cyberware AI
Cyberware AI is a holistic AI-enabled cybersecurity risk management company. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, we are a wholly owned subsidiary of AdvanSoft International, an award-winning global technology leader. We help small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) safeguard their data assets and outperform compliance requirements by offering a comprehensive and customizable set of strategic and managed services. These services include Gap Assessments, Penetration Tests, Security Awareness Training, vCISO, SOC2 Lifecycle Management and 24/7/365 Managed Services. Cyberware AI’s unique engagement model allows us to provide enterprise-level security at a price point affordable to SMBs.
