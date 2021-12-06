Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Today, in accordance with the recent Presidential flag order, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The United States and commonwealth flags shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.