NSUR Inc. Extends NSUR Coin Launch Event for 2 Weeks
Due to Overwhelming Response the First and Only High-Utility Crypto Token Backed by a Purchase Price Protection Now Available for Purchase Through December 15th
When we saw more than 3,500 new accounts open in the last 48 hours of the launch event, we had to ensure no one missed the opportunity to be the one of the first to purchase price protected NSUR coin.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NSUR Inc., a health and wellness focused network and loyalty rewarding platform, today announced the launch of NSUR Coin will be extended for two weeks due to the overwhelming response. The combination of a doubling user database weekly and a rush of more than 3,500 new accounts opened in the last 48 hours prompted the decision to extend the sale of the first and only deflationary, high-utility crypto token backed by a purchase price protection program through December 15th. NSUR Coin allows users to buy real-world products with true value while the NSUR Value Protection Program provides shelter amidst the volatility of the crypto market.
— Mark Peters, CEO, NSUR Inc.
NSUR Coin is built on Binance and will be minted with 200 billion tokens. Up to 35% of NSUR Coin’s price protected supply is now available until December 15, 2021, for purchase directly from NSUR’s website (www.nsurcoin.com) during the Launch Event that was just extended. NSUR accepts cryptocurrencies, bank transfers, and wires.
“When we saw more than 3,500 new accounts open in the last 48 hours of the launch event, we had to ensure no one missed the opportunity to be the one of the first to purchase price protected NSUR coin,”
Mark continued, “People are recognizing how our Value Protection Program sets us apart from anything else currently out there. And they are eager to buy a token with day-one real world utility that’s also protected from loss of purchase value for two years.”
The price protection program is exclusively available from NSUR. After the Launch Event, NSUR Coin will be on the decentralized exchange, PancakeSwap; tokens purchased outside of NSUR’s website will not be protected. Interested parties are encouraged to purchase NSUR Coin during the Launch Event, as the purchase value of their tokens will be protected against loss of value for two years, thanks to the proprietary NSUR Value Protection Program.
The token was created to offer real-world value. Many tokens have launched without utility, but NSUR Coin goes against this trend.
Rosemary Peters, COO and co-founder of NSUR Inc, emphasized: “We want to make getting into crypto safe, easy and logical for new users. By offering real-world goods and services through the NSUR platform from the start, we’re giving newer users a secure and tangible experience.”
NSUR Coin can be used to buy from the NSUR Merchant Network (now debuting December 16th), that will launch with 10 retailers, and more being on-boarded regularly.
There are four aspects of NSUR Coin’s Tokenomics that make it noteworthy:
• NSUR Coin is a deflationary token, thus supply will decrease as transactions occur
• NSUR Coin is a protected token by NSUR’s Value Protection Program
• NSUR Coin is rewarding.
• NSUR Coin’s liquidity pool will be replenished with every transaction
The platform is also highly rewarding thanks to NSUR’s Loyalty Reward Program. Users who sign up during the Launch Event will earn 2,500 NSUR as a Welcome Reward. In addition to buying token, NSUR Coin is a reward token which allows community members to earn reward token through several options that include growing the community, gaming, taking surveys and other transactions in the market.
ABOUT NSUR INC.:
NSUR is a high utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via the Value Protection Program. NSUR Coin is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain Blockchain. NSUR’s focus is on health and wellness. The utility token acts as a bridge between merchants who provide health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who require these items.
