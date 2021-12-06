NSUR Inc. Extends NSUR Coin Launch Event for 2 Weeks

NSUR Inc.

Due to Overwhelming Response the First and Only High-Utility Crypto Token Backed by a Purchase Price Protection Now Available for Purchase Through December 15th

When we saw more than 3,500 new accounts open in the last 48 hours of the launch event, we had to ensure no one missed the opportunity to be the one of the first to purchase price protected NSUR coin.” — Mark Peters, CEO, NSUR Inc.