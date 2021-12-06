Slow Food USA Partners with TILIA Wines to Offer First-Ever Slow Food Live Wine Series
Argentine winery experts present values of biodiversity and social responsibility
We are part of the ecosystem and committed to preserving our nature and traditions for generations to come. We hope to inspire action and help people understand and adopt sustainable practices.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TILIA, a range of sustainable Argentine wines that illustrates its path toward sustainability right on its label, has partnered with Slow Food USA to offer the first-ever wine series as part of Slow Food Live’s video programming. This series, comprised of two webinars – Biodiversity in the Vineyard and People Matter – is now available to view on Slow Food USA’s website, You Tube channel and Facebook page.
— Guillermina Van Houten, TILIA Vineyard Sustainability Specialist
Biodiversity in the Vineyard (view the video)
Over the past 50 years, humans have changed ecosystems more rapidly and extensively than in any comparable period in human history. This has resulted in a substantial and largely irreversible loss in the diversity of life on Earth. Interventions in the TILIA vineyards are kept to a minimum to encourage biodiversity. Mendoza’s dry climate facilitates low-intervention farming, while traditional irrigation systems access pure Andean spring water through ancestral canals developed by the Huarpe native people hundreds of years ago; this strict system of drip irrigation maximizes water efficiency. Knowledge of the local terroir and respect for the natural ecosystem of insects, plants, and animals generate resilient vineyards that are not reliant on interventions to maintain their productivity.
People Matter (view the video)
At the core of TILIA’s ethos is its dedication to the community and ensuring that the people who enrich the land prosper. TILIA offers the children of harvest workers summer school programs that include sports and artistic activities; this benefit has enabled 20% more women to work during harvest. The winery collaborates closely with a local high school to encourage students to consider viticulture as a viable career option, helping to stem the exodus of potential local workers to the cities by offering secure, well-paying jobs close to home.
The sessions were co-hosted by TILIA Vineyard Sustainability Specialist Guillermina Van Houten and Winemaker Gonzalo Llensa. Van Houten, the granddaughter of Dutch immigrants whose family practices the utmost respect for nature, brings the same passion to her work as she cares for the vineyards, studies the ecosystem, and shares her learnings beyond the local community. Llensa’s love for the vineyards was engrained in his youth, as he cultivated crops in his grandmother’s orchard and learned the importance of resourcefulness from his father, a local electrician.
Sustainability has always been at the core of TILIA’s winemaking, through its dedicated practices across its vineyards, the winery, and the local community. Sustainable Living is not only TILIA’s mission, but also an invitation to learn more about how we can all protect our ecosystems, care for our people, and maintain traditions throughout the world. TILIA Wines share the Slow Food movement values of good, clean and fair for everyone.
TILIA was the first wine brand to carry the Bodegas de Argentina (BdA) official certification of sustainability seal on its label. Each symbol on the new TILIA label represents one aspect of its sustainability commitment.
The SRP for all TILIA wines is $11. Enjoying high-quality, sustainable wine is a values-driven lifestyle that is inclusive and within reach for anyone seeking to live more sustainably.
ABOUT TILIA WINES
With the first wine label to illustrate a winery’s path towards sustainability, TILIA Wines seeks to inspire and create action around sustainable farming in Argentina and around the world. “Tilia” is the name of the Linden tree, whose leaves make a calming herbal tea. The Linden tree represents the spiritual side of life in rural Mendoza, where sustainable living is everyday living: the pace is slow, vineyard workers bike to work, and families grow their own fruits and vegetables. In 2010, TILIA became the first winery to carry the Bodegas de Argentina (BdA) official certification of sustainability seal. Today, many wineries in the region have joined the movement.
ABOUT SLOW FOOD USA
Slow Food USA unites the joy of food with the pursuit of justice. This national grassroots organization cultivates nationwide programs and a network of local chapters, hosts educational events and advocacy campaigns, and builds solidarity through partnerships. Slow Food USA is dismantling oppressive food systems to achieve good, clean and fair food for all. The overarching Slow Food movement began over 30 years ago and is active today in over 160 countries, with over 100 chapters in the USA.
