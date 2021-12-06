Oromo Diaspora to Hold Rally in Washington, D.C. to call Attention to Oromo Political Prisoners
The Oromo diaspora community is organizing a rally in Washington, D.C to call attention to Oromo political prisoners and drone strikes against Oromo civilians.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES , December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oromo diaspora community is organizing a rally on December 9th at the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Plaza in Washington, D.C. The rally will commence at 10.00 a.m. EST. The intent of the rally is to call on the U.S. government to publicly call for the release of leading Oromo political prisoners, including Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba. The rally also aims to raise awareness of a series of airstrikes against Oromo civilians that have taken place since the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) took control of the Wollo Oromia Special zone of the Amhara region.
Note: On Nov 29, 2021, several drone attacks took place in the East Wollega zone of the Oromia region, where eye-witnesses reported that hundreds of Oromo civilians were killed. The Oromo Legacy Leadership And Advocacy Association (OLLAA) has not been able to independently verify this report, as internet and phone lines have been cut off in Wollega for nearly two years.
OLLAA stands with the families of the political prisoners and echoes their calls for the U.S. government and the UN to call for the release of Oromo political prisoners. OLLAA is also calling on the U.S. government to condemn the noted drone attacks against civilians and for the UN to launch an independent investigation into these allegations.
