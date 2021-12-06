She writes so she can go on the journey with her characters and takes others, like you, with her.

“You are my sunshine My only love. You are my heart, The end and the beginning. You are wonderful and lovely. I will love you forever.”” — Heidi Ernst Scheg

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Heidi Ernst Scheg will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book titled Love Letters. The writer of this book writes short stories that take us places that lie meaningful in her heart. She visited many different: places and sceneries to help her imagine and attain experience in writing stories.

She writes that she can go on the journey with her characters and takes others, like you, with her.

The story about Gregory P. Holmbs is an homage to her beloved father. Most of her stories end in hope as she experienced a miracle in the darkest hour of her life. Her poems are an inspiration to many of her moods.

Heidi Ernst Scheg’s life was pretty and normal. She obtained a degree in environmental biology at UCLA and then taught environmental education. But that wasn’t enough that she acquired a second degree in nursing to help her family. She got married and had a devastating life. But from that, she wrote and dedicated her writing to her second daughter Alexis.

Love Letters

Written by: Heidi Ernst Scheg

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

