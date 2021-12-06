It is filled with naval anecdotes, funny commentaries and insightful observations.

. My book is a sailor’s eye view in to this strange and unnatural existence. I was a prolific writer while I was underway and overseas. I was told many times that I should write a book.” — Eric Atno

GUADALAJARA, JA, US, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Atno’s Underway: Good Times in Uncle Sam's Canoe Club is a hilarious and at times touching recollection of his experience in the Navy. The author served in the US Navy/Naval Reserves for twenty-six years. The book offers a funny and honest-to-goodness account of what it means to be a man in uniform serving the country at sea. Readers can easily sense the authenticity of the stories in the book.

The book chronicles the author’s naval adventures around the world and his life’s journey as a young man from New Jersey concerned with youthful pursuits to being a mature person experienced with life’s highs and lows. It is filled with naval anecdotes, funny commentaries and insightful observations.

People who served in the military will find this book compelling and nostalgic but the average Joe will be instantly transported to sea; either way, the book is a certified page-turning memoir. It’s also a good reminder of the sacrifices made by the men in uniform to uphold their duties.

Eric Atno was enlisted in the navy after high school. He made deployments to the western pacific during the Cold War, the eastern pacific for counter-narcotic missions and he was mobilized for operation desert shield/desert storm. He has many awards and achievements including three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and the Navy Commendation Medal.

Underway: Good Times in Uncle Sam's Canoe Club

Written by: Eric Atno

