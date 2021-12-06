Titan Network’s 3rd Annual Amazon Sellers Holiday Party Series Continues on Dec. 11, 2021, in Clearwater, Florida
The event strings together three different holiday parties held in three different citiesCLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amazon Sellers Holiday Party series, from both Dan Ashburn and Athena Severi, of the Titan Network, continues in celebrating a productive 2021 and preparing for the new year, with an upcoming Clearwater, Florida, event, the second of three holiday parties announced.
The Amazon Sellers Holiday Parties, which began in London, England, on December 3, is aimed at bringing together the Titan Network community to celebrate the year that was, the year upcoming and each other, all centered around raising money for charity during the holiday season. The venues not only offer unique opportunities to network and build relationships but also to contribute to a noble cause in a toy drive for underprivileged children.
The second party will feature a three-course meal at the Island Way Grill in Clearwater, Florida. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 6pm (local time), followed by a cocktail and networking hour. Keynotes will take place from 7-8pm, while dinner is from 8-10pm and drinks, dancing and celebrating will cap off the night, 10pm-1am. The schedule is subject to change.
The parties, which are meant to spotlight all Titan Network Amazon sellers, will culminate with a December 19 event in Los Angeles, California.
Tickets are available now. For more information, purchase, and specifics about each of the Amazon Sellers Holiday Parties, visit Titan Meetups.
About Titan Network
Titan Network is the exclusive membership organization for elite Amazon sellers who wish to scale faster. Titan Network was co-founded by Athena Severi and Dan Ashburn, two of the leading figures in the Amazon industry. For more information, please visit https://www.titannetwork.com/
Titan Network
Titan Network
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other