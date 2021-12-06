Submit Release
News Search

There were 387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,954 in the last 365 days.

Titan Network’s 3rd Annual Amazon Sellers Holiday Party Series Continues on Dec. 11, 2021, in Clearwater, Florida

Titan logo

Dan Ashburn and Athena Severi Titan Co-Founders

The event strings together three different holiday parties held in three different cities

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amazon Sellers Holiday Party series, from both Dan Ashburn and Athena Severi, of the Titan Network, continues in celebrating a productive 2021 and preparing for the new year, with an upcoming Clearwater, Florida, event, the second of three holiday parties announced.

The Amazon Sellers Holiday Parties, which began in London, England, on December 3, is aimed at bringing together the Titan Network community to celebrate the year that was, the year upcoming and each other, all centered around raising money for charity during the holiday season. The venues not only offer unique opportunities to network and build relationships but also to contribute to a noble cause in a toy drive for underprivileged children.

The second party will feature a three-course meal at the Island Way Grill in Clearwater, Florida. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 6pm (local time), followed by a cocktail and networking hour. Keynotes will take place from 7-8pm, while dinner is from 8-10pm and drinks, dancing and celebrating will cap off the night, 10pm-1am. The schedule is subject to change.

The parties, which are meant to spotlight all Titan Network Amazon sellers, will culminate with a December 19 event in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets are available now. For more information, purchase, and specifics about each of the Amazon Sellers Holiday Parties, visit Titan Meetups.

About Titan Network
Titan Network is the exclusive membership organization for elite Amazon sellers who wish to scale faster. Titan Network was co-founded by Athena Severi and Dan Ashburn, two of the leading figures in the Amazon industry. For more information, please visit https://www.titannetwork.com/

Titan Network
Titan Network
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Titan Network’s 3rd Annual Amazon Sellers Holiday Party Series Continues on Dec. 11, 2021, in Clearwater, Florida

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.