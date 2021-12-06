Company Makes Music Out of the Coronavirus and Offers It as an NFT Collection
ViroMusic.io has launched an NFT collection of 10,000 songs literally made by the virus.CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Using a process called DNA Sonification, ViroMusic has created a collection of 10,000 songs that were made using the genetic code of the Coronavirus. The team wrote software to comb through the viral code and find sections that sound musical. The algorithm then turns each letter of RNA into a musical note, comprising a melody. As a final touch, human-played instruments are added on top as accompaniment. The songs are available as an NFT collection on Rarible.com.
Most NFT collections are images of digital art. This makes ViroMusic unique, as it's a collection of 10,000 songs. The company hopes NFT collectors will snap up the chance to own a unique piece of the code that has shaped so much of our current lives.
From the ViroMusic website: "The idea for this collection was born from an awe of the beauty in the code of life. We hope this project helps to raise awareness that even a virus capable of inflicting such misery is fundamentally based on the same code as every living thing on earth. We thought it would be interesting to take this code and make it play music. We hope you find it as haunting, interesting and provocative as we do."
While the code in the virus was responsible for creating the unique melody in each song, several musicians helped to make the songs more interesting by playing parts along with the melody. Musicians included Yoed Nir on the cello, whose credits include Regina Spektor, Judy Collins and Interpol's Paul Banks. Drum parts were added by Chuck Sabo, who recorded on albums by Elton John, XTC, OMD and Natalie Imbruglia.
